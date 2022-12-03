Colorado Author and Animal Advocate Publishes First Book at 71

Local Fort Collins author and animal advocate, Mary Roberts, 71, wrote and published her first book, a memoir about her 50-year journey with her dogs titled 14 Dogs and Me—One Woman’s Story of Never Saying No.

The book launch is December 4 at The Comedy Fort in Downtown Fort Collins from 3-5 pm. It’s also a fundraiser for The Street Dog Coalition and their efforts to treat the pets of people experiencing homelessness and those of Ukrainian refugees. Local retailers are donating gift baskets for the cause and the author is donating 20% of book sales to Street Dog.

14 Dogs and Me is a memoir of the sixty years the author spent with the rescue dogs that drove her nuts, wrecked her house and car, sabotaged all romantic relationships, depleted her savings, and brought joy and meaning to her life.

The book is a loving tribute and an unvarnished deep dive into the chaos and turmoil that can come with never saying no to adding another dog to the pack. It’s also an unsparingly personal recollection of the author’s relationship with the dogs who allowed her a reprieve from a difficult childhood, a stutter, and both their consequences.

Ms. Roberts successfully funded a Kickstarter campaign to help pay for the printing and promotions of the book this past October. As a first-time author and self-publisher at 71, she hopes to inspire people over sixty to never give up on making their dreams come true.