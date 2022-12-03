Windsor Police Request the Public’s Assistance Identifying Vehicle Trespass Suspect

The Windsor Police Department requests the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in multiple vehicle trespasses. Most of the vehicle trespasses occurred near 2nd St. and Crabapple Dr. around the Windsor Garden Duplex and the Glenrock Place Townhomes.

The person of interest is described as a white male, bald head, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 170 to 200 lbs. He was wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes that reflect, sunglasses on the back of his head, and he was carrying a backpack. It is believed that he may have stolen a Diamond Back .380 firearm from a vehicle.

Officers are aware that several citizens may have video of the suspicious male also walking around the Lakes at Water Valley Condos, checking door handles, and coming up to the front door of random condos. The Windsor Police Department asks that anyone with video surveillance to contact Officer Brent Hogsett at bhogsett@windsorgov.com or at 970-674-6459.

For more information about the Windsor Police Department, visit www.windsorpd.com.