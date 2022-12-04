Town of Timnath Hosts Grand Opening of New Police Headquarters

The Town of Timnath invites the community to join them in celebrating the grand opening of its new police station at 5601 East Harmony Road in Timnath on December 8 from 4 – 6 pm. The grand opening will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 pm, followed by speeches from Mayor Mark Soukup and Terry Jones, Chief of Town of Timnath Police. Additionally, attendees will get the opportunity to tour the facility guided by members of the police department.

“We feel extremely privileged and appreciative of the Timanth community. This could not have happened without their support,” said Jones. “This new building is a demonstration of our commitment back to the community and the police force.”

Constructed by Fransen Pittman, the new station was designed to meet the desires of Timnath’s residents. A 2018 resident survey showed that public safety was the top priority for the Town’s community, which includes delivering 24/7 police coverage and safe spaces for residents. Until now, the police department was using Town offices at 4800 Goodman Road which did not give them the space to offer many amenities. The new station features a purposeful and attractive lobby, a 24-hour “run in” entrance with access to a phone for people who need immediate help, a neutral meeting area for appointments like children exchanges or Craigslist transactions, a training room that can be used as a community meeting space, a fitness area, conference and office space for officers and support staff, interview rooms, evidence storage, a temporary holding facility and more.

Architects at alm2s were also tasked with the challenge of ensuring that the building will grow with the community’s needs. The new station is 22,000 square feet and was built within the budgeted $13,400,000, providing ample room for growth. Currently, the new building will be home to 15 badged police officers and two civilian employees.

“This new facility will effectively serve the needs of the Timnath community for future decades,“ said Jones. “As Timnath continues to rapidly grow, the flexibility of the space will allow us to comfortably increase the team, add new amenities, and being on over three acres, expand the building, if necessary.”

To learn more about the Town of Timnath Police Department please visit timnath.org/public-safety/.

About The Town of Timnath: The Town’s vision is a community that is well-planned, has balanced growth, is artfully reflective of the Town’s history, is well-managed, welcomes business, and is an influential partner in Northern Colorado. Timnath is a destination community that is clean, green, and serene. We are a rapidly growing community, seeing new commercial and residential growth unparalleled in Northern Colorado. We are proud of our heritage and excited about the future.