Colorado Authors League 79th Annual Writing Awards Winners & Finalists Announced at First-ever Virtual Awards Ceremony on June 7th

The Colorado Authors League (CAL) is proud to announce that R. Gary Raham is a winner in the essay category for the 79th Annual CAL Writing Awards. “Curing the Bindweed Blues,” published in the 2019 Late Spring edition of Colorado Gardener magazine. Raham was also a finalist in the feature articles category for his 2018 four-part series in the North Forty News about the Poudre River. Fort Collins writer, Linda Osmundson, won the Children’s Picture Book category for “Papa’s Changes.” See a complete list of winners and finalists here: https://coloradoauthors.org/ content.aspx?page_id=22&club_ id=452810&module_id=399758

Colorado Authors League (CAL) hosted their first-ever virtual awards ceremony in the organization’s 89-year history on June 7, 2020. The ceremony will be broadcast in a live FaceBook Watch Party as well as being made available on coloradoauthors.org and YouTube.

Each spring since 1942 CAL has recognized multiple works across several different categories and genres and one author with a Lifetime Achievement Award. More than 90 CAL members submitted published works for consideration of this year’s writing awards. Past Lifetime Achievement Award winners include poet Lois Beebe Hayna, children’s writer Phyllis Perry, and mystery writer Clive Cussler.

“We are certainly living in unusual times,” says Barb Lundy, CAL President. “In 1931 the founders of CAL wanted Rocky Mountain readers to know our Rocky Mountain authors. With social distancing our new normal, we are excited to showcase our CAL authors and Lifetime Achievement Award winner with a virtual ceremony for all of Colorado to enjoy.”

The Colorado Authors League was founded as an organization of professional writers. Past Presidents include notable Colorado authors Clive Cussler, Rex Burns, and Margaret Coel.