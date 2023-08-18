Colorado Parks and Wildlife Confirms Regulations for Transfer of Bear From California

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Recently, wildlife biologists for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) captured and plan to relocate a large female black bear responsible for home break-ins and property damage in the South Lake Tahoe area since 2022.

The bear was captured and will be transferred to the privately owned nonprofit The Wild Animal Sanctuary’s Refuge near Springfield, Colorado, now that it has cleared medical examinations and permitting by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

The sanctuary had requested permission from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) for the transfer. CPW and CDA’s role was to certify the regulations for this out-of-state wild animal transfer to a private nonprofit sanctuary. CPW’s Director, Jeff Davis, approved this request through a Wildlife Sanctuary transfer, covering limited one-time transfers in Chapter 11 of CPW’s Regulations.

For more information, please get in touch with California Department of Fish and Wildlife Jordan Traverso, Deputy Director of Communications, Education and Outreach California Department of Fish and Wildlife at jordan.Traverso@wildlife.ca. gov and (916) 212-7352—or The Wild Animal Sanctuary Pat Craig at pat@wildanimalsanctuary.org and 303-536-0118.