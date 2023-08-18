Wanted Fugitive Barricaded in Self Storage Complex Arrested

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Recently, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Impact Unit Investigators responded to a self-storage complex in the area of the Johnstown exit on I-25 attempting to locate a wanted fugitive with multiple no bond warrants. He was located at the unit and barricaded inside the unit as Investigators approached. In collaboration with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnstown Police Department, it was agreed that the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office would handle this incident.

After several hours of attempting to negotiate, the Larimer County All Hazards Crisis Response Team (AHCR) was called in to assist. The subject was uncooperative and refused to obey commands or speak to law enforcement on scene. The subject then attempted to blindly ram his way out of the storage unit, driving through the door, ramming into a law enforcement vehicle, and nearly striking two Deputies, before being taken into custody.

The subject is Zachary Widener (DOB 06/08/82). He has been taken into custody on the following charges and booked into the Weld County Jail:

• Criminal Attempt – Murder in the First Degree – peace officer with extreme indifference (F2) x2

• Failure or refusal to Leave premises or property upon request of a peace officer (M1)

• Criminal Mischief (F4)

• False Reporting to authorities (M2)

• Obstructing a peace officer (M2)

• Resisting arrest (M2)

• Reckless Driving (M2)

In addition to the above charges, Zachary was also taken into custody on the following warrants:

• Failure to Appear – Criminal Mischief (M)

• Failure to Appear – Property Damage (M)

• Failure to Appear – Contempt of a Protection Order (M)

• Failure to Appear – Burglary (F)

• Burglary (F)

No deputies were injured by the suspects’ actions. The charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.