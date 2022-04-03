Downtown Wellington’s New Monthly Event: Motorcycles, Cars, and Coffee

Annie Lindgren | North Forty News

Rust Vintage Market in Downtown Wellington is hosting a new monthly event called Motorcycles, Cars, and Coffee (MCC). Unlike traditional car shows that are heavy with details, logistics, timelines, etc., MCC will not have any of those things. Instead, Wellington MCC creates a fun environment for anyone and everyone to attend as their schedules allow on the second Saturday of every month.

There will be no registration or requirements for anyone. Instead, the gathering encourages folks interested in all things automotive to gather, connect with the community, and be surrounded by motorcycles, cars, trucks, and anything with an engine.

If you love it and can safely drive it to the event, then bring it (motorcycles and cars and trucks and everything street legal). If you don’t have anything to drive or share, show up anyway to participate in a monthly community celebration and gathering.

The local small business community will be open and eager to welcome all participants during the event hours and beyond. So come, chat, look around, share stories and stick around after for a bite to eat, coffee, or whatever strikes your fancy.

“Over time, this event will grow naturally, and our vision is to fill this fantastic town with beautiful (and not so beautiful) automotive treasures the Second Saturday morning of every month,” shares Todd and Cris Benz of Rust.

This new event kicks off Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 9 AM to 12 PM at 3734 W. Cleveland Ave in Downtown Wellington. Folks can use the City Parking Lot on the North side of the street and street parking throughout downtown Wellington.