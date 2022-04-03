The Remington Opens for Downtown Seniors Former DMA Plaza Affordable Housing Gets a New Look

The board of The Remington, 300 Remington St., has announced its virtual grand opening, which can now be viewed online. “People who were familiar with the old DMA Plaza should be prepared to be amazed,” said Mike Sollenberger, board president. “Working together with dozens of community partners, we’ve modernized this landmark apartment building into a new senior affordable housing community for downtown Fort Collins.”

This site of the old Remington school was purchased by the Downtown Merchants Association from Poudre School District in April of 1969. After the school was torn down, the DMA agreed to sell the under-utilized parking lot to the nonprofit DMA Plaza for $65,000. In 1973, the 11-story, 70,000-square-foot DMA Plaza opened its doors and helped meet the growing need for senior housing for those on a limited income. “The Remington stands tall and continues to answer that need, including serving those with the very low-income levels of 30% AMI,” explained Sollenberger.

The exterior got an updated facelift along with new heating, ventilation, lighting, plumbing, electrical, and fire suppression upgrades. The remodel – designed and executed by Architecture +, VFLA, and Brinkman Construction – expanded the laundry room as well as added a new fitness center, conference room, and outdoor patio.

The city of Fort Collins provided $2.5M towards the project through community development block grants; it aligns with the city’s affordable housing strategic plan of preserving long-term affordable housing and providing services for the most vulnerable populations – including seniors – explained Beth Rosen, city of Fort Collins department of social sustainability grants and compliance officer. “I’m so excited when I walk into The Remington to see this beautiful building that’s providing long-term housing for local residents,” Rosen said. “I’m also excited about the amazing opportunities people have to create beautiful lives.”

Susan Kirkpatrick, former Fort Collins Mayor, and downtown business owner has served on The Remington (former DMA Plaza) board for about 10 years. She explained that instead of partnering with other organizations, “The very thoughtful board decided to remain an independent, private not-for-profit; and I think in the long haul, that will be a great benefit to the residents, and to the building itself, as there’s more flexibility.”

The project also received $1M from the Colorado Division of Housing. The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority authorized $15M in tax credits, which were purchased by Midwest Housing Equity Group which became an investor in The Remington.

“I want to give a big thank you to our Executive Director, Lori French,” said Sollenberger. “She has made herself into a very competent construction person after this experience, and she deserves a lot of credit for what we have achieved.” Sollenberger also thanks consultant Dan Morgan from DGMA for his invaluable assistance.

Karen Weitkunat, also a former Fort Collins Mayor and board member for over 10 years, said “The former DMA Plaza served the community for almost 50 years as a place that was safe for residents. And the renovations of The Remington now guarantee that the next 50 years will see us have safe, affordable, attainable, and comfortable housing for seniors in the downtown area. What a legacy.”

Visit TheRemington.org to watch the Grand Opening Red Ribbon Cutting ceremony video and to learn more about the storied history of The Remington. Everyone is also invited to visit this public-private-nonprofit senior affordable housing jewel at https://theremington.org/video-tour/.



