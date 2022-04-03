Homeward Alliance Announces Relaunch of Project Homeless Connect After a Two-year Hiatus Due to the Pandemic

Fort Collins’ 11th annual Project Homeless Connect is scheduled to take place on April 15, 8 am-noon at the Aztlan Community Center in Fort Collins. Project Homeless Connect is a one-day, one-stop event that offers a range of free services to hundreds of individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness.

Project Homeless Connect will take place at Northside Aztlan Community Center, 112 Willow St. A free breakfast will be available beginning at 8 am and a free lunch will be served from 11 am-1 pm. Over 40 local nonprofits, government agencies, and businesses will provide on-site services. Homeward Alliance, Outreach Fort Collins, and Colorado State University Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement (SLiCE) co-produce the event with support from Bohemian Foundation, United Way of Larimer County, and the City of Fort Collins Recreation Department. Kaiser Permanente is the Presenting Sponsor.

New services this year include expanded health and wellness offerings, a legal aid clinic hosted by the Colorado Poverty Law Project, and driver’s license services provided by DMV2GO. Returning services will include basic car inspection; bike repair; medical screenings; basic dental screenings for adults and children; eye exams; family photos; haircuts; housing information; veterans’ services; ID and legal services; employment services; counseling; government benefits; childcare; massages; toiletry packages; and doggie daycare, pet health care, and pet food. All services are free and bilingual Spanish volunteers are available to assist attendees. Language Link services are available for languages other than English and Spanish. The event space is handicap accessible.

During the event, each participant is paired one-to-one with a volunteer who helps the participant navigate the variety of services available. Historically SLiCE recruits nearly 400 CSU students and Fort Collins community members to volunteer.

For information on volunteering or attending the event, please email phc@homewardalliance.org.