Farmers Union to hold Women’s Conference

The National Farmers Union and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union are holding a virtual women’s conference on Sunday, January 17 and Monday, January 18 for women involved in the production of agriculture.

The women’s conference will cover a multitude of subjects ranging from business management and marketing to cooperative development, succession planning, food safety and leadership. Those attending the conference will receive relevant skills in addition to a network of women farmers nationwide.

The number of women farmers and ranchers has increased greatly over the course of the past few decades. Women farmers still face barriers when it comes to accessing land, acquiring loans and finding appropriately sized tools and machinery since the industry was established when the majority of farmers were men.

Rock Mountain Farmers Union (RMFU) has arranged a few scholarships for anyone that is considering attending the women’s conference.

For more information regarding the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union Women’s Conference, visit: nfu.org/womensconference/ or call 970-397-0039