Wishing Curt Cameron, WWII Veteran, a Happy 97th Birthday!

On June 6, 1944, 20-year old Curt Cameron was a member of the 95th Squadron, 440th Troop Carrier Group. Curt copiloted one of 867 gliders that crossed the English Channel and dropped 101st Airborne Division paratroopers on the Cotentin Peninsula of France as part of Operation Overlord, in support of the Invasion of Normandy. For his role in liberating France from the Nazis, CPL Cameron was later awarded the Medal of the Jubilee of Liberte.
A lifetime member of the VFW, Curt organized and ran the All-Veteran Honor Guard for the past 35 years. But above all else, Curt’s daughter, Wendy, says Curt is a great dad.
Curt turns 97 on January 11 and unlike more usual years, his family can’t throw him a party. But Curt, we know our readers join us at North Forty News, in thanking you for your service all those years ago and wishing you many happy returns of the day.
Happy 97th Birthday Curt!
