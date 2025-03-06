Former Olympic Boxer Launches Mobile Fitness & Mindfulness Program to Empower Youth Worldwide

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Danny O’Connor, a former U.S. Olympic boxing team member, two-time national champion, and WBC International Champion, is on a mission far greater than the ring. Through DO Boxing Academy, he is bringing a mobile fitness and mindfulness program to youth—starting in Northern Colorado but with the goal of expanding nationwide and across the globe.

Danny O’Connor (Photo courtesy DO Boxing Academy)

Beyond the program, O’Connor is also an in-demand keynote speaker, sharing his life story and insights on overcoming adversity, making good decisions, and achieving success. Just last week, he spoke to a crowd of 2,000 people at CU Boulder, inspiring students and young adults with his journey from struggle to success.

A Personal Journey Turned Global Mission

O’Connor’s story is one of resilience and transformation. Once an at-risk youth, a high school dropout, and involved in the criminal justice system, boxing became his lifeline. It provided him with the discipline, structure, and mentorship that led to a successful professional career, with appearances on HBO, Showtime Sports, and ESPN.

Now, he’s channeling that experience to empower young people through DO Boxing Academy. But this isn’t just a local initiative—it’s a scalable, mobile program designed to integrate into existing community organizations worldwide, making it accessible and adaptable for communities everywhere.

More Than Fitness: A Holistic Approach to Youth Development

DO Boxing Academy is a non-contact boxing and mindfulness program designed to strengthen the body, mind, and emotional well-being. Developed in collaboration with a Doctor of Psychology, the program focuses on:

Physical fitness to build strength, discipline, and confidence

to build strength, discipline, and confidence Mindfulness practices to support emotional regulation and mental resilience

to support emotional regulation and mental resilience Social connection to combat youth isolation and build peer relationships

to combat youth isolation and build peer relationships Life skills that empower young people to navigate challenges and shape a positive future

Peer connection is a critical element of the program. With youth facing increased isolation due to excessive screen time, anxiety, and modern social pressures, DO Boxing Academy provides a safe space for them to build meaningful relationships and a sense of belonging.

Expanding Beyond Northern Colorado: A Call for Partners

While launching in Northern Colorado is an important first step, DO Boxing Academy is actively seeking partners worldwide. Instead of operating from a brick-and-mortar gym, the program integrates directly into schools, community centers, and youth-focused organizations, allowing for greater accessibility and impact.

The Thompson School District has already recognized its value, partnering with O’Connor to bring DO Boxing Academy to local students. Now, he’s looking to collaborate with organizations globally that are committed to helping youth through innovative and effective programs.

“The more awareness we raise, the more kids we can reach—and the more lives we can transform for the better,” said O’Connor.

Bringing the Message to the World

In addition to DO Boxing Academy, O’Connor is available for keynote speaking engagements. He speaks at schools, conferences, and organizations, using his life experience to inspire youth and young adults to make good decisions and build a successful future. His raw and authentic storytelling has made a lasting impact on audiences, including a recent 2,000-person event at CU Boulder.

Join the Movement

DO Boxing Academy is more than a program—it’s a movement to empower youth everywhere. Organizations, schools, and community leaders interested in bringing this mobile boxing and mindfulness initiative to their communities can learn more at doboxingacademy.com.

