Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited Presents 2024 Spring Banquet and Fundraiser to Benefit Local Wetlands

Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited invites the public to the highly anticipated annual 2024 Spring Banquet and fundraiser event themed “Save our Wetlands, from Peaks to Prairies.”

Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited is a non-profit organization that has successfully conserved over 15 million acres of wetlands continent-wide and over 100,000 acres of wetlands in Colorado.

The evening is scheduled for March 9 from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm at The Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road in Fort Collins, CO 80526

The event promises an unforgettable experience filled with great food, a silent auction, prizes, exclusive Ducks Unlimited firearms to win, and much more. Every ticket purchased includes a complimentary Ducks Unlimited membership, including a one-year subscription to Ducks Unlimited magazine, members-only access to exclusive content, Invitations to special events throughout the year, and an official Ducks Unlimited membership card.

“Our annual Spring Banquet is always one of the most widely attended events so tickets tend to sell out quickly! It is one of the best ways to raise money for the work our foundation does,” said the Chairman of Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited, Pete Eckes. “Last year’s banquet brought in over $100,000 in donations, which means approximately 420 acres were able to be restored. This year, we hope to raise over $130,000,” he said.

Ducks Unlimited is dedicated to raising awareness about the invaluable benefits wetlands offer, not only as crucial waterfowl habitats but also as essential natural water filters. All proceeds generated from this event contribute to wetland and open space conservation efforts led by Ducks Unlimited.

Secure your tickets today, as prices will increase after March 2nd.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 9th

Time: 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Location: The Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526

Join us for an evening of conservation, camaraderie, and celebration as we work together to safeguard our wetlands, ensuring a thriving environment for generations to come.

For ticket purchases and additional information, please visit https://www.fortcollinsdu.org/events/