Satellite Pilot: Local Indie Pop Brings the 60s to the Maniac Modern Age

Satellite Pilot is a psychedelic indie-pop band from Loveland, Colorado, bringing dreamy 60s pop to the manic modern age.
Satellite Pilot was founded by songwriter Alex Moore in 2013. Current members of the lineup include Lucas Wood, Cayden Alban, and Sierra Fournier, Amy Bruntz, Cody Alban, and Kai Peters. . Their new release ‘FURREELS’ is an attempt to be well… furreels. OUT MARCH 1ST 2024.
Satellite Pilot’s overarching goal is to enlarge the Telepathic link rooted between people, themselves, and others. They emphasize the power of connection and positivity through music.
For more information and to listen to their music in advance, visit satellitepilot.bandcamp.com
Satellite Pilot
w/ People in General, A.M. Pleasure Assassins, Plastic Forearm
Aggie Theatre
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Doors: 7pm | Show: 8pm
Tickets on sale now HERE
Advance: $15 / Day of Show: $20 (+fees)
