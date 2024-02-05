Satellite Pilot: Local Indie Pop Brings the 60s to the Maniac Modern Age

By Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

Satellite Pilot is a psychedelic indie-pop band from Loveland, Colorado, bringing dreamy 60s pop to the manic modern age.

Satellite Pilot was founded by songwriter Alex Moore in 2013. Current members of the lineup include Lucas Wood, Cayden Alban, and Sierra Fournier, Amy Bruntz, Cody Alban, and Kai Peters. . Their new release ‘FURREELS’ is an attempt to be well… furreels. OUT MARCH 1ST 2024.

Satellite Pilot’s overarching goal is to enlarge the Telepathic link rooted between people, themselves, and others. They emphasize the power of connection and positivity through music.

Satellite Pilot was founded by songwriter Alex Moore in 2013. Joined in 2017 by Lucas Wood, Noah Shockley, Jeremy Long, and Cayden Alban. With their music, Satellite Pilot wishes to enlarge the telepathic link between people, themselves, and others.

For more information and to listen to their music in advance, visit satellitepilot.bandcamp.com

Satellite Pilot

w/ People in General, A.M. Pleasure Assassins, Plastic Forearm

Aggie Theatre

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Doors: 7pm | Show: 8pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

Advance: $15 / Day of Show: $20 (+fees)