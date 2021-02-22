Fort Collins seeks Volunteers to Serve on Landmark Preservation Commission

PHOTO BY NORMA ANDERSON A historic farmhouse on South Overland Trail is part of the Poudre Landmarks Foundation’s September 16 tour. Guests will be able to view vintage farm equipment and the barn, which has been preserved and is still in use today.

The City of Fort Collins is looking for volunteers to apply now to serve on the Landmark Preservation Commission.

Duties performed on the Commission involve preserving historic landmarks from designating sites, structure objects or districts as landmarks to reviewing, approving or rejecting plans for the construction, alteration, demolition or relocation of any site, structure, object or district. The decisions made by the Commission are final unless appealed to the Fort Collins City Council.

Applicants are required to have at least one year of residency within the Fort Collins Growth Management Area in addition to meeting the following background criteria in order to receive eligibility.

Per the City Code this Commission requires four seats be held by members that are professionals in preservation-related disciplines, including, but not limited to:

  • Architecture
  • Architectural History
  • Archaeology
  • History
  • Urban Planning
  • American Studies
  • American Civilization
  • Cultural Geography
  • Cultural Anthropology

Applications are due no later than Monday, March 15.

For more information regarding serving on the Landmark Preservation Commission, including where to apply, visit: fcgov.com/boards

