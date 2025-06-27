Fort Collins Teen Completes Prestigious NASA Space Camp

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Malachi Hamilton represents Northern Colorado among elite group of national youth at Aviation Challenge in Alabama

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins youth Malachi Hamilton recently graduated from the prestigious U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Aviation Challenge® Mach II in Huntsville, Alabama—an intense, aviation-focused camp operated in collaboration with NASA. Hamilton was one of just 36 Young Marines from across the country selected to attend the competitive program designed for youth ages 12 to 14.

Hamilton is a member of the Rocky Mountain Young Marines, a Fort Collins-based unit of the national youth organization that instills leadership, discipline, and a drug-free lifestyle. The Young Marines, a non-profit education and service program, has more than 200 units across 40 states and internationally.

NASA’S U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Aviation Challenge® Mach II in Huntsville, Alabama. (Photo courtesy Young Marines)

Over six days, participants were immersed in a military-inspired curriculum that tested both their mental and physical endurance. They trained on flight simulators, learned the principles of aerodynamics, engaged in air combat maneuvers, and conducted search and rescue operations—all while being evaluated on their teamwork and leadership skills.

The experience was further elevated by interaction with former NASA astronaut Col. Kenneth D. Cameron (USMC, Ret.), a veteran of three space missions, including a shuttle docking with the Russian space station Mir. Cameron participated in hands-on activities with the Young Marines, sharing insights from his 561 hours in space.

“This difficult course is a major accomplishment and a life-changing experience,” said Col. William P. Davis (USMC, Ret.), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “Our Young Marines answered the challenge with purpose, creativity, and strategic thinking.”

Key achievements from the week included:

Simulated drone operations and aerial combat exercises

Search and rescue mission planning and execution

Lessons in propulsion systems and aviation history

Earning top scores in ‘Top Gun’-style team challenges

Since its founding in 1959, the Young Marines program has supported thousands of youth with a focus on leadership, teamwork, and service. Today, it serves over 5,000 young people with the support of nearly 2,000 adult volunteers.

For more information about the Young Marines or how to get involved, visit YoungMarines.org.

Story and image courtesy of the Young Marines.