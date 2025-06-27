Northern Colorado Weekend Forecast: Hot Friday & Saturday, Storm-Tinged Sunday

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

I’ve got my eye on Northern Colorado’s forecast this weekend.

Friday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 92°F, with light afternoon winds and a clear evening around 57°F

Saturday is another scorcher, peaking at 93°F, although a 20% chance of afternoon showers or storms may develop. Overnight lows hover near 58°F.

Sunday cools slightly to a high of 87°F, but storm chances climb to 30% after noon.

CSU modeling supports this trend—hot and dry start, with showers on deck for Sunday afternoon. Stay hydrated and plan for a late‑weekend shift.