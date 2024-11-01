Gary a. Darling 2024 Grant Award Recognizes Matthews House Commitment to Behavioral Health and Criminal Justice

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners honored the Matthew House for being selected as the recipient of the 2024 Gary A. Darling Grant Award at their regular Administrative Matters Meeting this week.

The Gary A. Darling Grant Award is part of the Behavioral Health Services [BHS] Impact Fund Grant Program and honors programs and organizations that make a notable impact in behavioral health and criminal justice. Named after Gary Darling, a dedicated criminal justice professional who championed these initiatives, the award celebrates organizations that continue his legacy of community service.

This year’s grant award marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between behavioral health and criminal justice in our region.

Presented by Larimer County Behavioral Health Services (BHS) and the Board of County Commissioners, the award recognizes an organization’s commitment to addressing a critical need in the community for families affected by incarceration.

“Our mission is to provide a safe and supportive environment where parents can connect and learn together,” said Early Childhood Director Mindi Castaneda, who oversees the Parent Café programs at the Matthews House. “We offer many different community cafes including two in Fort Collins (one in English, one in Spanish) and a Spanish Café in Loveland as well.”

The grant award of $73,345 will support the expansion of The Matthews House’s successful Parent Café program and integrated case management within the Larimer County Jail and Community Corrections. This program aims to create a continuum of care for parents involved in the criminal justice system, facilitating their transition back into the community and reunification with their families.

The Parent Café program offers weekly sessions at the Larimer County Jail, Community Corrections, and The Genesis Project. It equips parents involved in the justice system with essential tools to strengthen family cohesion and promote positive parenting. Through peer-to-peer learning, community networking, and integrated case management, the program supports families in developing sustainable relationships and achieving stability while addressing their unique challenges.

“What doesn’t The Matthews House do?” asked Larimer County Commissioner Kristin Stephens. “You guys are so active in so many spaces, and this is just another really remarkable thing, and to work with people who’ve been incarcerated a lot of times, people don’t understand the value of giving those folks a second chance or third chance or fourth chance but these are people in our community, these are people that are parents in our community, and we really need to support them and make sure that they come back into our community with the skills they need to be successful.”

“It’s great to hear from some of the participants and how much hope and support this has given.

Parents need parents. We need that community. Especially those who maybe feel they don’t have a voice or have somewhere, you’ve created a warm, welcoming environment, and I’m so thrilled to hear about the one in Loveland and the one in Fort Collins,” said Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally. “I can’t think of a more important and great program that matches what this award is all about. Thank you for being here today, and thank you for all your tireless work over the last several years and for expanding and caring for this program.”

“These impact fund grants come from the sales tax initiative, and generally, we are able to do about $3M a year, and it goes to help support community-based solutions to very complex problems. So grateful to all of you. Great work.” said Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas.

For more information about The Matthews House and its initiatives, please visit https://www.thematthewshouse.org or watch a video of the Parent Café program here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xsjgbu1SfIk