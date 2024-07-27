Greeley Recreation Department Announces Late Summer Events

Swim-In Theater at Greeley’s Centennial Pool

Celebrate the end of summer before heading back to school! Centennial Pool’s Swim-In Theater is showing the film Ice Age (PG) on Thursday, August 1, at 7:30 p.m.; movie begins at dusk. Bring your inflatables for the pool and a blanket to spread out on the grass while watching the movie. Please no glass containers or bottles. Visit any of the outdoor pools or recreation facilities now to purchase your tickets in advance. Admission: adults $6, youth (6-15) and senior (60+) $5, children 5 and under $2.50

Sponsored in part by Kona Ice of Larimer/NE Weld Co.

Ice Haus Reopens with Fresh New Look

After two weeks of hard work replacing the dasher facing and kickplate, removing the ice and painting new logos, the Greeley Ice Haus is back open with a fresh sheet of ice! The Colorado Grit is front and center this time around, come check out a game or public skate session.

Final Call for Fall Ball – Youth and Adult Sports Registrations

Don’t miss out on playing the game this fall. Registration is wrapping up!

Youth Sports

Leagues: Co-Ed basketball and flag football, soccer, skateboarding, and CARA Cross Country Clinics: Basketball, flag football, inline hockey, pickleball, volleyball, and skateboarding lessons

League Registration Deadline: July 28 *late registration add a $10 fee

July 28 *late registration add a $10 fee Clinics Registration Deadline: Friday before clinic begins

Camps and Clinics: pickleball, basketball, inline hockey, tennis, volleyball and flag football.

Adult Sports

Leagues: Basketball, inline hockey, pickleball, softball, and volleyball

General Registration Deadline: August 12