$25 Trees Available to Fort Collins Residents Through the Community Canopy Program

The City of Fort Collins Forestry Division is once again partnering with Nature in the City, Fort Collins Wholesale Nursery, and the Arbor Day Foundation to provide the Community Canopy Program. This August, 1,000 trees will be available to residents within Fort Collins’ Growth Management Area (GMA) for $25 each.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 12, Fort Collins GMA residents can purchase trees online at fcgov.com/treecanopy. An online tool will guide participants on how to choose the most strategic planting location near their homes, offering the maximum environmental benefit and helping estimate the annual financial savings that will result from planting the trees. Residents may reserve up to two trees per household and are expected to care for and plant them in the location provided through the online tool.

All 1,000 trees are locally grown by Fort Collins Wholesale Nursery with several different species available including Bigtooth maple, Catalpa, Sucker Punch Chokecherry, varieties of oak and elm, along with other species ideal for Fort Collins’ climate. The Community Canopy purchasing site will remain available online until all trees are reserved. The trees will be available for pickup on September 7 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hoffman Mill. At the time of purchase, one-hour timeslots for tree pickup reservations will be available for selection.

Community urban forests provide numerous benefits including releasing oxygen, capturing air pollutants and carbon dioxide, filtering and reducing stormwater runoff, reducing energy demand, and cooling down ambient temperatures via shade. Additionally, they sustain habitat for birds and other wildlife and contribute greatly to human and community health. Through the Community Canopy Program, homeowners can help broaden the city’s tree canopy and create a more diverse and resilient urban forest.

This program is a collaborative effort brought to you by the City of Fort Collins Forestry Division and Nature in the City, a City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department program.

