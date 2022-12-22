Happenings in Wellington for December – Week of December 19

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

Christmas Week, 2022. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas, and I look forward to seeing you in 2023!

The Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

Small Business and Shop Local Season is Nov 1st through Dec 31st. Make sure and support Wellington Businesses and shop locally. Watch the Chamber’s Facebook page as they spotlight local Wellington Chamber Businesses at: facebook.com/WellingtonAreaChamberOfCommerce

Join the Chamber on Dec 21st for Women of Wellington at the Beauty REnewed salon, spa, & boutique. Enjoy an evening of Wine tasting for $20 and a White elephant exchange!

Board of Directors-Holiday Meeting Wellington Area Chamber members are invited to join the Board on Tuesday, Dec 20th, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wellington from 8:00 am to 10:00 am for their monthly Board Meeting. A holiday breakfast will follow a short meeting. Board members will prepare the food, and members are invited to attend and enjoy.

The Town of Wellington is welcoming the winter season with several events, celebrated as Wellington Lights!

Tour of Lights

The Tour of Lights is a community map of decorated properties available for you to admire all December. Time to load up Grandma and the littles in your house and tour around all the neighborhoods in Wellington so you can vote for the best one in 2022!

Wellington’s churches will be holding special services during the Christmas Season.

Here is the schedule as of publication time:

Filling Station

Christmas Eve Worship at 6 pm

Saturday night Services at 6 pm

Sunday Services 10 am

wellingtonfillingstation.org

Zion Lutheran

Christmas Eve Worship at 5 pm

Christmas Day at 9 am

Sunday Services at 9 am

zionofwellington.org

StoneBridge

Sunday Services 8:30 & 10 AM

Christmas Eve Services 3:00, 4 PM, 5 PM

stonebridgewellington.com

Trailhead Church

Christmas Eve Worship at 3:30 pm and 5 pm

Sunday Services at 10 am

Meeting at Heritage Christian Academy

trailheadnoco.org

Wellington Community Church

Christmas Eve Service 4:00

Christmas Morning Service 10:00

wellingtoncommunitychurch.org