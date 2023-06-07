Human Bean Northern Colorado To Offer Free Coffee June 28

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

In a bike-friendly city such as Fort Collins, it’s no wonder the community looks so forward to Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day as if it were a holiday! This year, Fort Collins will be hosting this much-anticipated event on Wednesday, June 28. The event is designed to promote biking as a low-cost, fun, and environmentally friendly way to get around and encourage more people to make it their choice for transportation.

As cyclists commute to work, school, or to run errands during Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day, they’ll be able to enjoy food, swag, and encouragement from local businesses stationed around the city – including Human Bean Northern Colorado! The Human Bean will be stationed in City Park at the corner of Oak and Jackson Streets from 6:30 am – 9:30 am. They will be handing out free coffee and bread samples. Look for the Human Bean tent!

Participants are advised to follow all traffic rules and laws, dress for the weather and be patient at each station. To learn more about Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day, visit fcgov.com/bicycling/bike-to-work-day.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start

Locations:

6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

Hwy 85, LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

8121 6th Street, Wellington, CO 80549

Mobile Coffee Truck – view our truck schedule here: https://humanbeannortherncolorado.com/coffee-truck/