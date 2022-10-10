HWY34 RV to Host Complimentary Winterization Class

Full-Service RV Sales and Service Center, HWY34 RV, Set to Offer Food, Fun, and Education During Upcoming Complimentary RV Winterization Class

HWY 34 RV will host its complimentary winterization class on Saturday, October 15, from 10 am. – 11 am at its lot at 1115 Southgate Drive, Windsors, CO 80550. Offering food, fun, and education to all guests and open to the Public, but please RSVP.

This class is designed for anyone looking to learn how to ready their RV for winter and will show RV owners all of the necessary steps to winterize their vehicle at home.

All interested in attending, please RSVP at hwy34rv.com/free-rv- winterization-classes.

HWY34 RV is a locally owned and operated full-service RV Sales & Service center. We carry Class A and Class C RVs, Travel Trailers, and Fifth Wheel Trailers by high-quality companies including Coachmen, Jayco, Shasta, Phoenix, and Starcraft. Located in Windsor, Colo., HWY34 RV offers customized financing options that are designed for each customer’s needs. Browse the current inventory at hwy34rv.com/all-inventory. For more information about HWY34 RV, visit hwy34rv.com or call (970) 576-3125.