Today’s Weather: 10/10/22

October 10, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 1 59 76 41
Berthoud 2 64 76 45
Fort Collins 0 50 77 45
Greeley 0 62 76 41
Laporte 2 61 75 49
Livermore 4 58 73 48
Loveland 2 64 77 47
Red Feather Lakes 10 53 59 44
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 59 76 48
Wellington 0 64 75 45
Windsor 0 53 76 42
*As of October 10, 2022 9:00am

