Today’s Weather: 10/10/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|1
|59
|76
|41
|Berthoud
|2
|64
|76
|45
|Fort Collins
|0
|50
|77
|45
|Greeley
|0
|62
|76
|41
|Laporte
|2
|61
|75
|49
|Livermore
|4
|58
|73
|48
|Loveland
|2
|64
|77
|47
|Red Feather Lakes
|10
|53
|59
|44
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|59
|76
|48
|Wellington
|0
|64
|75
|45
|Windsor
|0
|53
|76
|42
|*As of October 10, 2022 9:00am
