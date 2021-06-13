Interested in Learning More about Larimer County History?

Annie Lindgren

Historic Larimer County is the only historic preservation organization dedicated to protecting our historic resources — whether rural or urban, pre-historic to mid-century — throughout the entire county. It does so by supporting local organizations that are actively preserving historic places, by educating members and the general public on the benefits of preservation, by encouraging historical research, and by advocating for the protection of historic sites that are at risk.

Historic Larimer County has some interesting Zoom meetings coming up, creating a great opportunity to learn more about local history. Here is the lineup for this month:

June 17

Zoom: How to prepare for an out-of-town research trip by Kelli Bergheimer. The Larimer County Genealogical Society president Glenn York will provide a brief overview of our society with the latest committee reports followed by the night’s topic on How to Prepare for an Out-of-Town Research Trip. Learn strategies to prepare for your trip to research at a library or archive. Use a simple plan before you go to maximize efficiency while you are there. Find out what to do before you go, when you get there, and then after you get home to make the most of the time, effort, and money spent. 6:30 pm. If you are not a Society member, please sign up in advanceso that you will receive an email with a link to the meeting.

June 22

Zoom: History of Epidemics and Pandemics in Northern Colorado by Historic Larimer County. The program covers the span of time from the historic Native tribes up to the present time with a special focus on the Influenza Pandemic of 1918-1920. We’ve been through pandemics before right here in Northern Colorado. Learn about the people and places of previous pandemics in this online talk. 7 pm.

June 24

Zoom: “nearly in a circular form”: Mapping the Cherokee Nation through John Marrant’s Narrative (1785). Comparing contemporaneous maps of the southeastern United States with John Marrant’s narrative mapping in his A Narrative of the Lord’s Wonderful Dealings with John Marrant, a Black (London, 1785) offers insight into his location and travel especially among the Cherokee and their networks. Taken into captivity by the Cherokee, Marrant is saved by the Chief’s daughter, echoing John Smith’s The Generall Historie (1624) during a pivotal moment in the colonial contest in the Southeast. Living among the Cherokee for approximately two years, Marrant hunted and traveled with them. His narrative mapping reflects the mapping in the 1720s deerskin maps attributed to the Catawba and Chickasaw that may have been of Cherokee origin. Marrant’s travel with the Cherokee during the 1760s reveals emergent settler tensions with the Cherokee from their friendship with the British and negotiations with South Carolina Governor Francis Nicholson in the 1720s to their removal in the 1830s. 5 pm MST.

For more information on Historic Larimer County and to sign up for their newsletter, visit https://historiclarimercounty.org