Courtesy Orange Tag Notices for Manufactured Homes

The Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office will be posting orange tag notices through September for manufactured homes with delinquent 2021 property taxes payable in 2022.

The tags are an additional courtesy reminder to pay by September 30 to avoid further statutory fees in October and possible tax lien sales in November. Beginning October 31, all past-due taxes and fees must be paid by cash or certified funds only.

For your convenience, there are several ways to make your payment. Property taxes can be paid online by credit card, debit card, or electronic check. There are no fees for electronic check payments. You may also mail payments to Larimer County Treasurer, P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522 or drop them off in our secure 24-hour drop box at 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins. To ensure proper credit, please reference your schedule number on your check and include your payment coupon. More information about these options can be found at larimer.org/treasurer/pay.

If you have any other questions or concerns for the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office, we are available to taxpayers during our business hours, Monday – Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm. Please contact us via email at lctreasurer@larimer.org, by phone at (970) 498-7020, or through our online chat option. More Information is also available on our website at larimer.org/treasurer.