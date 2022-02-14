A Special ‘Thank You’ to neighbors who helped with Buckeye Grassfire

Letter to the Editor

On December 12th, a grass fire started in the Buckeye area. I want to thank all neighbors and friends who jumped and helped all of us! It was the most amazing sight to see trucks and trailers lining N. Cr. 78, to help evacuate livestock and to also lend a hand however they could!! I have a special message of gratitude to Jeff Pagliotti, Jim Poole, Chris and Connor Wiffle, Jim Gallego’s(loader), Mike (skid steer), and Stewart. The wind had changed directions and blew the fire straight towards my house. Those brave souls stayed here and fought to save my place. My sister and I were evacuated along with our pets and horses. I’d also like to give Brittany a special thank you for checking on us at the north end of the road! She brought snacks, water, dinner and more!! You all will never know how much gratitude we owe you folks!! It was a terrifying day, but we got to witness the best thing there is to see-people who we knew and didn’t know who dug in to help!

Thank you to All!!!

Kathy and Pat