Larimer County Weed District Summer Hours Begin in May

Herbicide purchase and landowner services available

The Larimer County Weed District (LCWD), located at 2649 E. Mulberry, Suite #6, has started summer hours. The office will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located in Fort Collins at the southwest corner of Summit View Drive and Mulberry Street. LCWD services include recommendations on weed management, range and pasture restoration, herbicide sales, and weed identification. Free site visits and a cost-share program are available if you reside within the LCWD boundary.

LCWD will not be selling any 2,4-D products this year, including 2,4-D, Rangestar, and E-2, due to supply chain issues. Please call ahead at (970) 498-5768 before visiting to ensure the herbicide you need is in stock.

State statute mandates that all road rights-of-way be managed for noxious weeds. Roadsides are one of the most common ways noxious weeds are introduced into areas and spread onto adjacent lands. Landowners who prefer not to have herbicide applied on County rights-of-way property adjacent to their property can request a “Do Not Spray zone” online at larimer.org/naturalresources/weeds/services, or call the LCWD at (970) 498-5768.

The LCWD works with various agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado State Land Board, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, as well as farmers, ranchers, and other public and private landowners. LCWD works to maintain native ecosystems found in natural areas in Larimer County and prevent the spread of noxious weeds.

For more information or to request services, please visit larimer.org/naturalresources/weeds/services or call (970) 498-5768.

