Looking to buy a home in Colorado? You’ve made an excellent choice. The Centennial State is also known as the Switzerland of America. This may bring up a number of connotations, some of which will be fairly accurate. Colorado is peaceful, wealthy, and health-conscious. It is a little bit colder than some would like, but if you’re not one to chase the sun, you can learn to love the chill.

Buying a home anywhere in America is a minefield in 2022. There is a lot that has been going on in the housing market over the past couple of years, with rising prices and low mortgage rates dominating headlines. This has been true of Colorado as well, and you may have to pay more than you expect for your dream house.

Homeownership itself is not cheap, either. You need to pay things like homeowners insurance for your property in Colorado and utilities every month, but your biggest expense is going to be maintenance, which is something of a full-time job. Since supply-chain issues have plagued the nation due to the pandemic, maintenance is more expensive than ever.

To help you get started on your search for your dream home, here are the ins and outs of buying a home in Colorado.

Choosing a town

As with any US state, Colorado cannot be seen through a one-size-fits-all lens. Every city has its own character, and even the different municipalities within a city can feel like they are in different countries. You can argue about which town in Colorado is best to live – and there is data that has been compiled – but it is ultimately subjective.

Breckenridge in Summit County, for example, is rated as the best town to live in. However, not everyone wants to live in a city with a population of just over 30,000 people, no matter how high the quality of life may be. Towns and municipalities in Denver are incomparable in terms of the type of life you’ll be living, but with over 700,000 residents, you are unlikely to get bored.

When choosing a city in Colorado, consider what you want to experience in your day-to-day life. Make a shortlist and visit the various options, as the real-life feel of a place can differ greatly from how it looks on paper.

Affordability

Affordability is going to go a long way to determining where you live and what kind of house you buy. The reality is that housing prices have been going up over the past two years at a rate that is many times higher than salary increases. You may find that the prices you anticipated are fifty to a hundred thousand dollars off.

Of course, the most sought-after areas have the highest median house prices. A Glendale home may cost you upwards of $370,000. An equivalent home in Pueblo will cost almost a hundred grand less.

A sellers’ market

A necessary consideration is whether now is the right time to buy a home at all. While housing prices are going down in some places, the Colorado real estate scene is currently a sellers’ market. People are selling homes for far more than they paid for them, with experts considering homes severely overvalued. Buying a home now means paying a premium, and values may dip in the near future.

This may be a moot point if you plan on buying a home regardless of the market. After all, you’re not necessarily in for an investment. You just want a place to live. However, you also do not want to have buyer’s remorse for jumping in too soon.

Buying a home in Colorado is exciting, especially if you have identified a town that you know you will fall in love with. While the weather can be cool, the people are wonderful and you will find great community and peacefulness.