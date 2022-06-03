The Lyric Features Cary Morin & Ghost Dog

Cary Morin and Ghost Dog filled the outdoor stage at the Lyric with some sweet tunes and video last Saturday night. Cary played solo acoustic for the first hour of the show and displayed why he’s one of the best artists in Northern Colorado today.

Here’s a video of the show (created by Matt Dierlam):



Cary has collaborated with, and shared the stage with, or opened for numerous music legends, including Los Lobos, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Joan Osborne, David Bromberg, Arlo Guthrie, Tony Trishka, Guy Davis, David Wilcox, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Spencer Bohren, Charlie Musslewhite, Brian Stoltz, the Subdudes, and Phil Cook, to mention a few.

Cary Morin is a unique and brilliant guitar player, songwriter, and singer. If you haven’t heard him yet, you should. Music critic Bill Hurley writes, “His guitar skill is jaw-dropping, his voice is warm, worn of world experience, and his songwriting allows both of those things to flourish and captivate anyone in the room.”

As the evening turned to dusk at the Lyric the outdoor video screen featured the Johnny Depp movie “Deadman”, a black & white psychedelic Western starring Billy Bob Thornton and Iggy Pop to name a few. The movie added a unique vibe and serene atmosphere to the outdoor concert area at the Lyric.

I spoke with Cary briefly after the show. He said he had a blast doing the show at the Lyric and always enjoys playing there to a local audience. He mentioned he was enroute to Santa Fe NM to work on a film project, as well as working on new music for an upcoming album. He’s also planning a trip to the East Coast and will be performing on the Mountain Stage Music Radio show.

Be sure to check out the Lyric for upcoming outdoor concerts as well as good food, craft beers, and new movies.