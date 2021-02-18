Local Photographer Sean Lara Named Top Ten Photographers in the World

Fort Collins Photographer Sean Lara has been named one of the top ten artistic wedding photographers in the world by the Wedding Photojournalist Association “Artistic Guild” for Sean’s creativity.

The Wedding Photojournalist Association “Artistic Guild” announces its rankings of the top wedding photographers worldwide every year, with Sean ranking in at number seven internationally and number two nationally. The award is given to photographers that score the most points with judges in the yearly competition with photographs with more creativity receiving more points.

“This is truly an incredible honor, and I’m extremely humbled to receive this award,” said Sean. “To be recognized amongst some of the most creative photographers in the world is mind-blowing,” Sean said.

Sean’s style is described best as “environmental portraiture” as he incorporates surrounding landscape features within his home state of Colorado to add to the story of where a wedding couple is getting married and create more visually appealing photographs. Sean also works to capture his events as candidly as possible so that the photographs feel natural and un-posed.

Sean is primarily a wedding and engagement photographer and offers family photography, business headshots, and product photography. He also provides services as a Denver Wedding Photographer where he travels through Colorado’s entire region and state.

“I’ve worked so hard to provide my clients with an amazing experience, and this validates all of the dedication I’ve put into my craft,” said Sean. For more information regarding Sean Lara, including where to view his portfolio, visit: https://seanlara.com