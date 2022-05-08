Loveland Visitors Center Extends Hours to Welcome Summer Travelers

In preparation for the summer travel season, the Loveland Visitors Center has expanded its operating days and hours beginning May 1 to 9:30 am – 4:30 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am – 3 pm on Sundays.

Conveniently located near I-25 and US Highway 34 on the way to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, the Loveland Visitors Center offers a one-stop-shop for information, recommendations, locally-made gifts, and souvenirs, rest and relaxation, and a glimpse into Loveland’s art and culture scene. Stop in to find:

Free maps of the area, brochures, and magazines about area attractions and things to do

Speak with a local staff member or volunteer for recommendations

Shop to find Loveland-branded souvenirs and locally-made art and gifts

Purchase and engrave a love lock to place on one of the two largest love lock sculptures in Colorado

Stretch your legs and explore the McWhinney-Hahn Sculpture Park, just outside the Visitors Center

“We welcome visitors to Loveland this summer season and look forward to providing recommendations, travel tips, and more to those getting out and about to experience Colorado’s breathtaking outdoors and culture,” said Karen DiNola, Loveland Visitors Center Manager.