Meet Evie – the First All-Electric Mobile Library in the Mountain West

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Evie the Mobile Library

Evie is Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region’s first all-electric mobile library and bookmobile! Designed to deliver the library to specific communities in Northern Colorado, Evie will spend her time distributing materials, resources, and services. Her time on the road will be spent with a:

70% Focus on early

childhood literacy 20% Focus on

older adults 10% Focus on

special events

What will she do?

Evie carries about 1,500 books, DVDs, and audiobooks. She serves as a library card sign-up location and a place to check out/return materials. She also focuses on technology and offers printing, Wi-Fi hotspots, and more.

How does she run?

Evie is as fierce as she is sustainable carrying up to 1,000 pounds and traveling up to 80 miles on a full charge. Evie is a Ford 350 High Roof Transit Van / Lightning ZEV3™ vehicle and measures 20 feet long and 11 feet tall.

Two 300 AH lithium-ion batteries. DC/DC chargers convert the 12v battery voltage to voltage the lithium batteries can use.

Three 175-watt solar panels on the roof to supplement the batteries that power her interior features like the outlets, retractable awning, and more.

Runs on “shore power” also referred to as a campervan hookup that plugs into a main supply of energy.

Driven/accompanied by a Library employee who has received specific safe driver training. Does not require a specialized license to drive.

Evie’s exterior draws inspiration from award-winning author and illustrator Rafael Lopez’s mural in downtown Fort Collins. In 2011, Rafael donated the mural to Poudre Libraries in honor of our IMAGINANTES program which engages underserved youth with their community. Rafael and IMAGINANTES participants painted the mural together and the piece stands as a testament to community, learning, and growth. The Library then donated the mural to the City of Fort Collins.



Where in the world is Evie?

Evie will visit various locations across Northern Colorado. See where she is going next via our online events calendar. Simply select the locations tab and choose, Evie, the mobile library. You can also find upcoming events in the web section to your left.

Want Evie at your event?

Want Evie in attendance at your community event? Fill out the request form. Evie will bring her electric time and personality to select programs and events across the Library District.

Everyone is invited to join in on Saturday, April 22 from 10 am to 1 pm at Old Town Library (201 Peterson Street, Fort Collins) to celebrate the bookmobile that will be providing materials, resources, WiFi, programming and more to remote and underserved communities of the District. In addition, you’ll see Evie popping up in community events and festivals.

10 am – Opening Ceremonies (front Plaza) -.lynch. open to the public