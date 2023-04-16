Windsor Launches Resident Friendly Mobile App

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The town of Windsor released a new mobile app for residents to be able to access key resources the town offers. The app, named WindsorGov, is available for all Windsor residents to download. It is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Once in the app, users will have access to things like Windsor news, utility payments, program registration, and more. This app was created to give users an easy-to-use experience with access to online services in one place. Residents can search for job opportunities within the town, access agendas and minutes as they are released, and report a concern. Residents can also be notified through the app of important town happenings.

Residents are encouraged to download the WindsorGov mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store.