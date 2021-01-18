Melanie Potyondy Chosen to Fill Vacant District 4 Council Seat

Melanie Potyondy will fill the District 4 Council seat vacated by Kristin Stephens tomorrow, Tuesday, January 19 at a City Council meeting.

The Fort Collins City Council voted to appoint Melanie on Tuesday, January 12. Melanie is a school psychologist and has served on numerous boards and committees such as the Colorado Department of Education Mental Health Advisory Committee, the Colorado Society of School Psychologist and the City of Fort Collins Women’s Commission.

Kristin’s seat was vacated on Thursday, December 31 after her election to the office of Larimer County Commissioner. City Council conducted interviews with candidates during a special meeting on Wednesday, January 6 and accepted public feedback on candidates through Tuesday, January 12.

Melanie will fill the vacancy until a newly elected representative takes office following the April 2021 election to serve the remainder of Kristin’s original four-year term.

For more information regarding the Fort Collins City Council, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/council/