Memorial Day Weekend: Honor the Fallen and Relax with These Top 5 Things to Do in Northern Colorado

1. VETERANS PLAZA CELEBRATION

Friday, May 26 – Monday, May 29

The Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado will host a Memorial Day Celebration this coming Memorial Day Weekend. The WWII reenactors will set up a camp at the plaza beginning Friday, May 26. It will remain in place through Sunday afternoon, the 28th. On Saturday, May 27th, The Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado will also host a movie night with refreshments available. Make sure to bring a blanket or a lawn chair! The ceremony is on Sunday, the 28th, beginning at noon and continuing until 1:30. It will be followed by the US Air Force Big Band performing swing music of the 40s. Food trucks, vendors, veteran organizations, and other displays will be there. The Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary Club will host a Field of Flags from Friday the 26th – Monday the 29th.

2. REALITIES RIDE

Saturday, May 27 – Sunday, May 28

Realities Ride, and Rally is a two-day festival and motorcycle ride celebrating the lives of veterans who sacrificed our freedom by helping local children in need. Join the riders and non-riders and rally together to support Realities for Children. This local nonprofit organization provides for the unmet needs of at-risk children who have been abused or neglected.

This free community event takes place Saturday and Sunday at Civic Center Park, offering something for the entire family. At the rally, you’ll find food trucks, live entertainment, a patriotic pin-up girl contest, a tattoo contest, a hot wing eating contest, a kids’ patriotic bicycle parade, face painting, fireworks, beer gardens, and more!

You’ll enjoy your time even more once you realize that every dollar you spend on food, drinks, and fun goes directly towards the mission of Realities for Children.

If you are a biker, register for the Realities Ride and join the World’s Largest Poker Run (as confirmed by Guinness World Records)! The ride includes breakfast for riders, a skydiving presentation of our nation’s colors, and live music at every stop — along the brand new 2017 route featuring ride leaders, traffic-controlled intersections, and breathtaking scenery.

3. STROLL OLD TOWN FORT COLLINS AND SEE A CONCERT AT THE AGGIE THEATRE

Saturday, May 27

For that great American feel, visit Old Town Fort Collins on Memorial Day Weekend.

Grab a meal at your choice of many restaurants. Visit the Comedy Fort comedy club. Grab a drink at one of the local pubs, and let the kids play in the square while you eat ice cream. If live music is your thing, watch the legendary Aggie Theatre while watching Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers.

Here’s more information about them:

Kenny Feidler and The Cowboy Killers mix Feidler’s dark cowboy songs with a rock n roll band, throwing down grungy western vibes across the country. Feidler has built their following as independent artists through a grassroots movement. In the early days, it played music behind the bucking chutes, selling CDs from the trunk of an old Cadillac. Now Kenny Feidler and The Cowboy Killers tour nationally and have accumulated over 83 million streams worldwide while staying true to their roots and the Western world. Get tickets at axs.com.

4. DRIVE-IN MOVIE

Saturday, May 27 – Sunday, May 28

Fort Collins is one of the few towns in the United Sates that still offers the drive-in movie experience. In fact, the Holiday Twin Drive-in is one of six left in Colorado and one of 348 left in the entire country. This is one of the perfect all-American ways to spend a summer evening in Fort Collins. This two-screen outdoor theater provides an ideal setting if you are looking to sit back and relax on a beautiful summer night. Grab some popcorn, blankets, pillows, and snacks, and go enjoy this rare gem of a movie theater setting.

At this writing, the schedule has not been released for the movies. Check and buy tickets on their website at holidaytwin.com.

5. ENJOY MOUNTAIN MUSIC OR A MEAL ON THE POUDRE RIVER

Saturday, May 27 – Monday, May 29

Did you know the legendary Mishawaka Amphitheatre is over 100 years old? This incredible outdoor venue will host numerous national acts throughout the summer. The Mishawaka Amphitheater was rated as a top outdoor venue in the U.S. It’s easy to see why, with its breathtaking mountain location in the Poudre Canyon includes balconies over the Poudre River.

Check out their upcoming events calendar at mishawaka.com, then head up the canyon and enjoy some fantastic live music outdoors while drinking a local craft beer.