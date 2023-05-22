Boosting Colorado’s Outdoor Rec Workforce: OREC Announces Grant Recipients of Outdoor Recreation Industry Impact Fund

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Recently, the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office (OREC) of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced 24 recipients of the Outdoor Recreation Industry Impact Fund (ORIIF). These grants are intended to help outdoor recreation industry businesses and nonprofits hire and retain over 100 full-time and part-time positions.

“When the outdoor recreation industry thrives, Coloradans across the state benefit from quality jobs and an unparalleled quality of life. These grants will help outdoor recreation employers retain and hire the talented staff that power this important sector of Colorado’s economy,” said Eve Lieberman, OEDIT Executive Director.

The grants announced will be distributed in 15 Colorado counties. Among the recipients are outdoor recreation manufacturers, guide services, youth camps and outdoor learning centers, and a Gunnison County organization dedicated to fostering local food security. Approximately 58% of the recipients are businesses, and 45% of the recipients are located in rural communities.

“Building strong relationships across the state has enabled OREC to direct these funds toward one of the outdoor recreation industry’s greatest needs: retaining and hiring new positions. We’re thrilled to assist employers as they continue their efforts to steward our natural resources while also creating career opportunities in the outdoors,” said OREC Director, Conor Hall.

According to data released last fall by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), outdoor recreation accounted for 2.7% of Colorado’s economy and 4.3% of the state’s employment, or 125,244 jobs, in 2021. That represents an increase in employment of 13.4% over 2020. Through a Statewide Listening Tour, OREC staff have received consistent feedback that outdoor recreation employers are balancing the need to retain and hire staff with rising living and housing costs. Recipients of the Colorado State Outdoor Recreation Grant have also demonstrated a consistent need for assistance with workforce development costs.

The 24 ORIIF grant recipients are:

American Mountain Guides Association, Boulder County, $97,664

Arkansas Valley Adventures, Summit County, $100,000

Avid4 Adventure, Boulder County, $100,000

Big Agnes, Routt County, $100,000

Colorado Mountain Club, Jefferson County, $100,000

Fremont Adventure Recreation, Fremont County, $23,200

Geyser Technologies, Montrose County, $100,000

Go West Camps, El Paso County, $78,000

Jet Boat Colorado, Mesa County, $23,000

Longmont Bicycle Company, Boulder County, $100,000

Meier Skis, Denver County, $100,000

Mountain Roots Food Project, Gunnison County, $45,870

Newton Running, Boulder County, $40,000

Oveja Negra, Chaffee County, $99,350

Poudre Learning Center Foundation, Weld County, $100,000

QuikrStuff, Mesa County, $100,000

Seismic Skate Systems, Boulder County, $50,000

Society of Outdoor Recreation Professionals, Jefferson County, $32,000

The Women’s Wilderness Institute, Boulder County, $96,250

Western Slope SUP, Delta County, $30,000

Yampatika Outdoor Awareness, Routt County, $10,000

YMCA of the Rockies, Larimer County, $99,899

YMCA of Northern Colorado, Boulder County, $100,000

Venture Snowboards, San Juan County, $74,000

The Outdoor Recreation Industry Impact Fund was made possible by State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). ORIIF grants of up to $100,000 are intended to cover hiring and staff retention for outdoor recreation industry businesses and nonprofits that can demonstrate negative economic impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office

The Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office (OREC) provides a central point of contact, advocacy, and resources at the state level for the diverse constituents, businesses, and communities that rely on the continued health of the outdoor recreation economy. OREC’s mission is to champion industry, communities, and people to come to life through Colorado’s great outdoors.

About Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) works with partners to create a positive business climate that encourages dynamic economic development and sustainable job growth. Under the leadership of Governor Jared Polis, we strive to advance the State’s economy through financial and technical assistance that fosters local and regional economic development activities throughout Colorado. OEDIT offers a host of programs and services tailored to support business development at every level including business retention services, business relocation services, and business funding and incentives. Our office includes the Global Business Development division; Colorado Tourism Office; Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office; Colorado Creative Industries; Business Financing & Incentives division; the Colorado Small Business Development Network; Cannabis Business Office; Colorado Office of Film, TV & Media; the Minority Business Office; Employee Ownership Office; and Rural Opportunity Office. Learn more at oedit.colorado.gov.