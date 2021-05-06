Mrs Sky to Retire from Cache La Poudre Elementary

May 6, 2021
Mrs. Sky is retiring from Cache La Poudre Elementary.
The infamous Mrs. Sky who has taught at Cache La Poudre Elementary School for 32 years is retiring.
Come by Me Oh My Coffee and PIe and sign the banner. There will be a drive-by parade on May 17, 2021, at the school beginning at noon.
Cards may be dropped off at the school. We hope to see you there!
For more information contact the school at 970-488-7600.

