New and Happening in Estes Park

Rachel Oppermann | Visit Estes Park

Known as the basecamp to Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park is an authentic Colorado mountain town. With historical tours, a range of activities guided by local outdoor experts and a number of unique festivals, Estes Park is an excellent destination for visitors of all ages.

Here’s a sample of offerings and events for this summer season in Estes Park:

Full Throttle Saloon Opening Distillery in Downtown Estes Park – Former subject of reality TruTV series, Full Throttle Saloon, purchased Bob & Tony’s Pizza in January and has the added spirits and merchandise of their upcoming boutique distillery, Estes Park Distillery, to the items available for purchase.

The Joy House Store — As a way to support their adult son’s dream of living independently with Downs Syndrome, the Truitt family built him a house on their property. Seth makes greeting cards and connecting with the developmentally disabled community, they have collected a range of artistic products for sale. They are hoping to employ some local developmentally disabled people and eventually will sell online.

Outdoor Adventure: This charming mountain town provides a convenient and affordable getaway with an abundance of outdoor activities, including guided excursions for all ages.

Rent Electric Bikes from Estes Park Mountain Shop – This full-service bike shop is now offering Rad Power Bikes as a part of their rental fleet. These award-winning electric bikes can be rented for $40 for 2 hours, $80 for the day, $140 for 2 days, $200 for 3 days and $40 for each additional day after 3 days. Zip around and explore the area with their recommendations.

Ride the Mustang Mountain Coaster – – Experience the thrills of an alpine ride with epic views on the Mustang Mountain Coaster. Slated to open in May 2021, the newest, family-friendly attraction and nearest to the front range, came to life as a way to share the historic ranch with the visiting public in a new, fun and more modern way while saving the ranch. The exhilarating ride consists of approximately 1,000 linear feet of cable-pulled uphill followed by a 2,000 linear foot gravity-fueled descent.

Hikes, Treks & Beginner Mountain Climbs with Kent Mountain Adventure Center – Whether new to hiking or an experienced climber, Kent Mountain Adventure Center guides are excited to bring outdoor enthusiasts on the high alpine trails and cliff faces of Rocky Mountain National Park. Offering opportunities for all ages and abilities this summer, including hiking, rock climbing, cliff camping, and more.

Via Ferrata at Kent Mountain Adventure Center – Outdoor enthusiasts can experience a unique adventure at Kent Mountain Adventure Center’s new Via Ferrata (“Iron Path”). Both experienced and non-experienced climbers can enjoy the challenge of scaling a 600-foot cliff while being safely secured to anchored steel cables with the help of natural rock features, ladders and steel steps. “Adventurers” experience breathtaking views of Rocky Mountain National Park during their ascent.

Horseback Riding with Estes Park Outfitters – Riders can experience once-in-a-lifetime horseback riding with the only outfitters authorized to explore the remote historic homestead meadows area of Roosevelt National Forest. From homesteader cabins from the 1800’s to experiencing beautiful meadows unavailable to the general public, this ride is one to remember. Rides begin at the Estes Park Outfitters remote, luxury lodge located at 9,200 feet.

Kirk’s Mountain Adventures – Family owned and operated, Kirk’s Mountain Adventures offers hiking trips, guided backpacking trips, fly-fishing trips, llama pack tours and more for visitors looking to experience all that Rocky Mountain National Park has to offer. Visitors can rent gear for their own adventure or join a guided trip to explore stunning mountain scenery.

For more information go to: visitestespark.com