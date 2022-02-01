Cancellations and Preparations Begin for Afternoon Snow in Northern Colorado

Get out the boots, snow pants, shovels, and possibly tire chains (in the mountains). Snow is on the way. The Front Range is under a Winter Storm Warning. The National Weather Service predicts up to 11 inches of snow over the next 24 hours in some areas along the Front Range.

The Poudre School District sent an email to parents last evening canceling after-school activities on February 1.

Jan. 31, 2022 Dear PSD community, All after-school extracurricular activities, programs, events and athletics are canceled for tomorrow, Feb. 1, 2022, due to predicted inclement weather conditions. Schools will be released on normal bell schedules. Afternoon bus routes will run as usual but may be delayed due to anticipated adverse road conditions. The Here Comes the Bus app provides the real-time location of each bus and can be accessed through desktop or mobile devices. It is available in the Apple iTunes Store or Google Play. To create an account, use the PSD school code 75840. AlphaBEST after-school care will remain open, but parents are asked to pick their students up as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued partnership. Sincerely, Poudre School District

From the National Weather Service:

WINTER STORM WARNING

ISSUED: 3:23 AM FEB. 1, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT MST WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 7 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Fort Collins, and Boulder and the western suburbs of Denver. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to Midnight MST Wednesday Night. * IMPACTS...Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous. Travel may become very difficult due to heavy snowfall on roadways. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the Tuesday evening and will impact the Wednesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Consider altering your travel plans. Heavy snowfall is expected to make travel very difficult to impossible. &&