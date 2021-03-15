Larimer Fires Long Term Recovery Group Supports Fire Survivors

The Larimer Fires Long Term Recovery Group is actively assisting fire survivors as they rebuild their lives.

Members of the community who have been affected by the 2020 Cameron Peak Fire and East Troublesome Fire are being encouraged to contact the Larimer Fires Long Term Recovery Group’s (LTRG) case managers to learn more about the different resources they are eligible for as they plan for spring and summer clean up and construction. LTRG was formed in August of last year.

The Larimer County Fire Recovery Fund will fund many of the fire survivor’s unmet financial needs. Fire survivors must meet with case managers to access funds and submit financial assistance requests.

The Larimer County fires were officially contained in December of last year. The U.S. Forest Service, many County departments, watershed coalitions, property owners, and additional organizations have been evaluating burn area reports and property damage assessments since then. These documents inform and help prioritize future fire mitigation and flood mitigation operations.

The LTRG will start recruiting skilled and unskilled volunteers to serve during spring and summer Community Clean Up days within the burn areas. The community is encouraged to visit the centralized volunteer platform listed below and create a volunteer profile.

Those interested in fire recovery projects will be notified and then sign up to help once the Community Clean-Up days are scheduled.

For more information regarding the Larimer Fires Long Term Recovery Group, visit: https://larimerrecovers.org/larimer-long-term-recovery-group/ or to contact an LTRG case manager, call 970-232-1150