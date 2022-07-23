Pets N Popsicles Delivers Sweet Treats to Beat the Heat at Centennial Village Museum

Stay cool with sweet treats at Centennial Village Museum’s annual Pets N Popsicles event, 10 am to 4 pm, August 5 to 6 at 1475 A Street. Guests receive a popsicle with each ticket purchase, $4 per person for ages three and up.

For more ticket details, visit greeleymuseums.com/locations/centennial-village/.

Resident Animals and Wagon Rides

Visit the museum’s resident animals and see how the babies have grown. Summer season animals include lambs, goats, chickens, turkeys, and Dolly the calf.

Pets N Popsicles features a return visit from the baby Clydesdales, Skye, and Stirling, and wagon rides with Mountain Shadow Carriages on Saturday, August 6 (weather permitting).

Visit Centennial Village Museum during regular summer hours, 10 am to 4 pm on Fridays and Saturdays through September 3.

Opened in 1976, Centennial Village Museum is a living history experience that features more than 35 historical buildings, costumed interpreters, heritage farm animals, and 8-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. As a City of Greeley Museums site, Centennial Village Museum preserves and interprets American western heritage in the Colorado high plains region, housing some of Weld County’s oldest structures and hosting several annual special events. Visit greeleymuseums.com to learn more.