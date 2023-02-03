Poudre High School @ Rocky Mountain High School – Wrestling

Recently, Poudre High School took down Rocky Mountain High School 35-31.

The atmosphere was electric in the gym for the match as these cross-town rivals duked it out.

Despite Poudre having to forfeit the heavyweight position, there was still everything to wrestle for with two matches to go. To end the duel, Gavin Boca of Rocky Mountain beat Tate Shearer 8-6, and Isaac Royal of Rocky Mountain beat Garrett Sims 6-0, but the Lobos could not complete the comeback.

Some outstanding performances include Billy Greenwood (132) from Poudre recording a fall in 3:45, and Zach Lansford (215) of Rocky Mountain managing to pull out a win in the final seconds, winning 8-7.