Ramirez Named to Boy Scouts of America National Executive Board

Frank Ramirez, CEO or Water Harvesting, Inc., has been named to serve on the newly reorganized National Executive Board for Boy Scouts of America.

Ramirez has focused on increasing diversity and inclusion during his time serving as a volunteer for Boy Scouts of America, including creating materials to reach nonlegacy constituencies. He has provided guidance in the development of culturally relevant Spanish language training materials for adults and youth in the BSA organization.

Ramirez is a recipient of the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver, Silver Antelope, and NESA Distinguished Eagle Awards. He is the co-founder of a nonprofit entrepreneurship organization based in Palo Alto, California, which helps launch Latino-owned businesses and startups.

He currently also serves on the Boy Scouts of America Audit & Enterprise Risk Management Committee, Diversifying Youth Subcommittee, and the BSA Strategic Growth Initiatives Committee.

“There has never been a more challenging time for youth in America, and I believe a new and revitalized Scouting organization can play a key role in shaping the values and behaviors our youth develop as they grow into adulthood,” Ramirez said. “Colorado is fortunate to have strong, thriving Boy Scouts of America Area Councils to help lead the way, and I’m grateful that I can play a role in shaping Scouting’s future on a national level.”

“With over 175,000 girls now enrolled, a comprehensive revision of the Cub Scout program about to be launched, growth in camping nationwide, and a desire by parents for youth programs that enhance a child’s confidence, leadership, lifelong values, and engage the whole family, the BSA is positioned for a very fulfilling and exciting future,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez is one of 47 newly elected members to the recently reorganized BSA National Executive Board.

The new BSA National Executive Board has been reduced from 72 to 47 members, and includes a mix of experienced board members, newly elected members, as well as eight members nominated by local BSA Councils in order to bring a better balance of historical knowledge and new perspectives. The new National Executive Board also reflects BSA efforts toward diversification, and includes 13% women and 23% racially diverse members, with plans to expand those numbers in the future.

Local Councils Play a Role

As an NEB member, Ramirez will work closely with the local Scouting Councils in Colorado, including the Pathway to the Rockies Council in Colorado Springs, the Greater Colorado Council in Denver, and the Adventure West Council in Greeley.

Boy Scouts of America continues to offer several programs for youths, including:

Cubs Scouts for boys and girls ages kindergarten to age 5

Scouts BSA with boys’ and girls’ troops for ages 11-17

Programs for Scouts ages 14-20 include Exploring, Venturing, and Sea Scouts.