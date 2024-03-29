Windsor Police Officer Faces Criminal Charges in Cañon City, Colorado

An officer with the Windsor Police Department is being charged in connection with alleged domestic violence.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, the Windsor Police Department became aware of potential criminal misconduct involving one of its own officers, 44-year-old Vladimir Zhizhin, which occurred in late 2023 while he was off-duty.

Upon learning the information, Windsor officials immediately notified the Cañon City Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the jurisdictions where the alleged activity occurred. Criminal and internal investigations processes were promptly initiated and Zhizhin was placed on administrative leave.

Today, the Cañon City Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Zhizhin for criminal charges including:

C.R.S. 18-3-602(c), Stalking, a class 5 Felony

C.R.S. 18-4-203(2)(b)(I), Second Degree Burglary, a class 3 Felony

C.R.S. 18-9-111(1)(a), Harassment, a class 3 Misdemeanor

All of the charged crimes were allegedly committed as acts of Domestic Violence (C.R.S. 18-6-801). These charges are only accusations and like any suspect, Zhizhin is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Zhizhin is in custody and is being held at the Weld County Jail in Greeley. Hearings relating the charges in this case will be held in the 11th Judicial District, which covers Cañon City and Fremont County.

Zhizhin was hired as a police officer with the agency on April 24, 2023 and was assigned to the Patrol Division. As of today, Zhizhin remains on administrative leave pending further internal investigation by the Windsor Police Department.

“The Windsor Police Department takes integrity, accountability, and transparency very seriously,” said Interim Chief of Police Aaron Lopez. “Our hearts go out those involved in this case as well as anyone whose life has been impacted by domestic violence.”

Due to the ongoing internal investigation and criminal proceedings, the Windsor Police Department will not be releasing any additional information at this time.