Realities Ride & Rally raises over $100k from ‘World’s Largest Motorcycle Poker Run’ 

The Realities Ride & Rally took place in Fort Collins on Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26, at the Biergarten in Fort Collins and raised $101,400 for the Realities For Children Emergency Fund for children who have been abused and neglected.

A standing-room-only crowd attended the free Friday night rally that featured Nashville recording artist Sean Stemaly, Owl Canyon Outlaws, Street Cowboys stunt show, and Taylor and Heidi Calmus of Dude Dad, who shared their support with a gift of $5,000. There was a moving Veterans Tribute, complete with a skydiver descending with the American flag and a presentation of the colors. The large attendance resulted in donating 50 bikes to the kids served by Realties For Children, so they, too, will know the freedom of the Ride.

This event brought together thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts –including 1,600 riders plus adults and children who came to watch – to raise awareness and funds for Realities For Children. 100% of the proceeds will provide emergency funding for children served by Realities For Children 40 Partner Agencies.

“This was my and Kelly’s first Realities ride, first poker run – so many firsts last weekend. And we had an absolute blast and we were humbled to be part of something so profound and extraordinary! We will be back every year,” wrote Rico Lopez on Facebook.

“One thing you can always count on is our Realities Riders always showing up for our children. No matter what the circumstances or weather, the riding community comes together for children in need,” said Craig Secher, founder and executive director of Realities For Children.

The winning hand of the Guinness Book recognized “World’s Largest Poker Run” was a straight flush to the queen of diamonds, held by both Shannon Speer and James Spears. 90-year-old Luke Emanual took the title as the oldest Realities Rider and 4-year-old Camryn was the youngest passenger. The winner of the Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson 2023 Sportster S 1250 (valued at $16,500) was Realities Rider, Nick Smith.

To view the photo gallery and see a full recap, visit realitiesride.com.

About Realities For Children

Founded in 1995, the organization provides support for abused, neglected, or at-risk children in Northern Colorado through 40 nonprofit partner agencies. In 2022, it provided 5,094 children with emergency funding, and served 5,240 children and guardians with youth activities and facilities space. Realitiesforchildren.com.