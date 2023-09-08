Construction Begins on a New South Weld County Service Center

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Construction on a new county building has begun in Fort Lupton, a structure that will house the new community clinic for the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE). The new facility, located next to the existing building at 2950 9th Street in Fort Lupton, will help to increase service capacity and access to health care for residents in the southern part of the county.

“We recognize the importance of ensuring access to health care services for all our residents,” said Public Health Services Director Shaun May. “By moving the clinic to the new building, we will be able to better serve the evolving needs of the southern part of the county by providing medical services closer to where they are needed most and will allow the clinic to expand to meet the growing demand for services.”

The services offered at the new facility will include immunizations, preventive health screenings, family planning, STI testing and treatment, and more. By adapting its reach to the southern region, WCDPHE aims to reduce geographic barriers to health care and ultimately improve the health outcomes for all Weld County residents.

The new building is scheduled to be completed in May of 2024, with the clinic to start providing services soon after. Until then, South County residents can still access all clinic services at the current Southwest Service Center building located at 4209 County Road 24 ½, Longmont, CO 80504 (at I-25 and Exit 240) on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information about clinic services, please visit www.weld.gov/Government/Departments/Health-and-Environment/Clinical-and-Community-Health.

The existing building will remain open for Clerk and Recorder, Assistance Payments, and Employment Services clients during construction.