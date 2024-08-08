Record-breaking Sale at the Weld County Fair

The 106th Weld County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale raised a total of $1,841,068.

This includes the sale of animals and supporter’s individual contributions — “add-ons,” which is money added onto the sale of any animal. This year’s sale surpassed the 2023 record-breaking sale, which brought in $1,784,000.

“We are extremely proud of the youth who participate in the Junior Livestock Sale,” said Commissioner Chair Kevin Ross. “These youth have put numerous hours of commitment into preparing themselves and their animals for this sale, and we are especially appreciative to the parents and community members who support them.”

This year’s sale took place on July 29, 2024, and drew 356 buyers. More than 700 people attended the sale.

Grand champion and reserve grand champion results:

Market Beef

$60,000 grand champion owned by Dylan Stone; purchased by Gutterson Ranch.

$22,000 reserve grand champion owned by Tatum DePorter; purchased by Bayswater Exploration & Production.

Market Swine

$32,000 grand champion owned by Tanner Brasil; purchased by Chevron.

$11,500 reserve grand champion owned by Cade Simpson; purchased by Greeley Nissan Volkswagon.

Market Lambs

$22,000 grand champion owned by Cal Sidwell; purchased by Civitas Resources.

$12,000 reserve grand champion owned by Harper Tolle; purchased by Occidental.

Market Goats

$18,000 grand champion owned by Jordan Halley; purchased by Civitas Resources.

$18,000 reserve grand champion owned by Karsyn Fetzer; purchased by Bayswater Exploration & Production.

Pen of Three Meat Rabbits

$6,000 grand champion owned by Zachary Schmunk; purchased by L & A Ventures.

Chickens

$15,000 distributed equally to seven exhibitors (chickens were not present due to Avian Flu outbreak); purchased by A Concrete Inc.

Turkeys

$6,000 distributed equally to six exhibitors (turkeys were not present due to Avian Flu outbreak); purchased by Civitas Resources.