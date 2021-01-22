Recovery Programs to Begin as FEMA Major Disaster Declaration is Approved

Larimer County has been partially approved for a Federal Emergency Management Agency Major Disaster Declaration and program funding as a result of the Cameron Peak Fire.

Larimer County Emergency Management will meet with the Larimer County Board of Commissioners for specific projects and programs. Larimer County has also applied for funding through the Individual Assistance Program to provide direct assistance to residents who have lost primary residences from the Cameron Peak fire or are underinsured or even uninsured.

Programs that have been approved that will aid with public infrastructure damages, including public roads, bridges, water infrastructure, and debris removal, are as follows:

Hazardous tree removal includes removing hazardous trees on roadways and trails that could fall and cause injury, block access, or cause property damage. There are some restrictions to this program.

Right-of-way debris removal is also included in this program and might include additional dumpster placement around burn areas for debris removal pending Board of Larimer County Commissioner approval.

The FEMA Hazard Mitigation Program allows public entities to apply for funding intended to upgrade infrastructure to lessen future damage to communities from a fire or flood.

The Individual Assistance Program request by Larimer County is currently pending a decision by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Larimer County continues to move forward with recovery this year through partnerships with the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) with the Emergency Watershed Protection Program.

The county has contracted with NRCS to perform emergency work on waterways and drainage designed to protect property and people from excessive runoff caused by the Cameron Peak fire due to both snowmelt and rain. There is also a risk assessment underway as a companion document to the U.S. Forest Service Burned Area Emergency Response Assessment.

The risk assessment will help determine where work is needed to mitigate flooding and debris flows. Suppression repairs will continue during the spring to repair dozer lines and landlines using heavy equipment and emergency services personnel requiring property owners to permit this work to proceed.

For more information regarding these programs, visit: www.larimer.org/cpf or https://www.facebook.com/LarimerRecovers