Red Feather Historical Society Celebrates Red Feather Lakes 100 Years 1923-2023 

Patricia Clemens | Red Feather Historical Society President

Planning for the 100-year celebration started several years ago by highlighting the history of Red Feather Lakes by putting signs on historic buildings and sites, along with a walking-tour flyer.

The Red Feather Historical Society started early in 2023 by working on a design and placing it on a rock on the corner of the Robinson Cabin, highlighting the Red Feather Lakes 100-year celebration. The historical society then designed a poster with a historic picture of the village, and the Mountain Meadow Quilters group designed and worked on a quilted wall hanging depicting a mountain scene with a moose at a pond. The society also made ornaments and a poster with the 100-year logo.

A newsletter was distributed in May highlighting the history of Red Feather Lakes, starting with a dinner, then a presentation of Princess Tsianina Redfeather, an Indian concert singer for which the area got its name, performed by Jeanne Corbin, Melody Picket and accompanied by Karen Courtney.

Programs were offered on water and historical women in the area. Several driving tours took place throughout the summer, highlighting the early development of Red Feather Lakes buildings and sites in the area, including historic ranches, the CCC Camp, fox farm, Parvin Lake, Log Cabin, Ben Delatour Boy Scout Ranch, Goodell Corner, Manhattan, and other historic sites.

We are culminating the years with the Greening of Red Feather, helping with the lighting of Red Feather Lakes Village, and a Historic Dinner featuring pioneer food and entertainment by Amy Brackenbury and Lars Larson.



You can also check out our website. It provides historical histories of people and places, plus much more.

All this can be found in our Fall/Winter Newsletter at redfeatherhistoricalsociety.org.